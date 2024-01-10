Tiger Shroff showcases Kabaddi skills and interacts with players at PKL match

The brand ambassador made an appearance in the stadium during U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi.
During the start of the Mumbai leg of the league, several celebrities graced the stadium, such as Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Furthermore, Tiger Shroff, the brand ambassador, joined the interviewers prior to the match between the two teams.
Tiger Shroff, who often represents as example for the youth for his dynamism and fitness, reminiscenced about his experience learning the sport for the movie which portrayed a Kabaddi player in the film Student of the Year 2.
Tiger also commented upon the importance of fitness in life and also in the amount of pride and honour in being the brand ambassador of the league. Tiger did also display some of the moves from the sport upon a fellow interviewer.
He also expressed admiration for the players' and states, "The dedication I witness in their fitness routines is truly inspirational. Kabaddi demands a specific level of flexibility, agility, and strength, and I can confidently say that these players have set a commendable standard. Without a doubt, we have some of the fittest men in the country playing this game."
Before the match Tiger shared some time with the captains of both teams and in a fun interaction and, got them both to repeat some of his dialogues from the actor's famous movies.
During his visit, the actor engaged in a playful segment with Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik and U Mumba's Mahender Singh, where both players also took the opportunity to practice some Kabaddi moves alongside Tiger.
Pro Kabaddi League will exclusively stream on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.