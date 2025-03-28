Tiger Shroff shows ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip’s versatile modes in new campaign

ASUS, a Taiwanese technology giant, has collaborated with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, for a social media campaign. The campaign highlights the ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip’s multitasking and multi-form factor features. The laptop has an OLED touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, and AI integration.

The campaign showcases Tiger Shroff using the ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip in different modes. He reads fan mail in tent mode, responds in laptop mode, streams anime in stand mode, and sketches in tablet mode, highlighting the device’s versatility.

Commenting on the campaign, Paramjeet Singh, product and marketing head consumer PC and gaming, systems group at ASUS India, said: "The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is crafted for those who live dynamic, multifaceted lives. Partnering with Tiger Shroff, whose energy and versatility inspire millions, allows us to showcase how this device empowers users to excel in every mode—be it work, creativity, or entertainment. This campaign celebrates adaptability and performance, and we’re excited to bring it to life with Tiger."

Commenting on the partnership Tiger Shroff said, "As someone who's always on the move, I need a laptop that can keep up with my active lifestyle. The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip, with its incredible flexibility and power, fits perfectly into my life. Whether I’m reading fan mail, sketching ideas, or unwinding with anime, it’s got me covered. I’m thrilled to team up with ASUS to show how this laptop lets you flip into any mode effortlessly!"

The reel was released on March 28, 2025, across ASUS India’s and Tiger Shroff’s social media platforms. The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is available for purchase in ASUS E-shop, exclusive stores and multi brand retail outlets, at a starting price of Rs. 96,990.