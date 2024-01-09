Tiger Woods and Nike split after 27 years

Woods and Nike announced the split on social media.
Tiger Woods has broken up with Nike after 27-years of collaboration with the world’s largest sportwear company, the golf legend announced the development on his social media.
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," he said.
After which, Nike also waved a goodbye to the star and said they were grateful for the partnership.
The partnership between Woods and Nike that started in 1996 is considered to be one of the longest partnerships in history.
In 1996, Nike launched its iconic “Hello World” campaign based on the back of Woods’ professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open. The partnership was estimated to be worth $40 million.
In the year 2000, Woods again signed a five-year endorsement contract with Nike worth $85 million, making it the richest endorsement contract at the time.
In 2013, Woods again signed a ten year deal worth $200 million. Nike stayed with Woods even after a number of his other endorsement deals like Gatorade, AT&T and Accenture fell through after the star found himself in the midst of a controversial scandal. Hence, many are questioning Nike's move and the reason behind the split. According to various reports, Nike is moving away from Golf as a sports and that is the reason behind the split.
Let's have a look at a few more campaigns that have stemmed out of the partnership over the years: