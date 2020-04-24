TikTok India awards digital marketing mandate to Kinnect

TikTok is on a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. Democratising content creation and breaking norms of expression, TikTok has emerged as the foremost platform for creative expression through short-format videos. The platform enables anyone with a smartphone to be a creator. This has given rise to a new generation of artists and celebrities who create meaningful and entertaining content across categories. Today, popular celebrities, brands, music labels and production houses are using the platform to engage with their audience across the country in a creative way.