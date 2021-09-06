Tilt Brand Solutions appointed as the Agency on Record for ’24 Mantra Organic’

Says, Balasubramanian N, CEO & director of 24 Mantra Organic, “While we have been growing each year both nationally and internationally, the recent entry of many brands in this category makes it critical for us to build and maintain brand preference in a sustained manner. And to this end, we are convinced that Tilt Brand Solutions would be the perfect partner for us going forward. Their planning process is sharp and contemporary, and the body of work put out by them thus far, consistently impressive. While on one hand, the professionals at Tilt has the solid experience and the expertise of having launched and grown multiple brands, they are also contemporarily structured and staffed to manage the needs of an omnichannel retail brand like ours! “