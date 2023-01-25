adidas Originals and Ranveer Singh team up to challenge conventions and hack the old codes of luxury in the latest campaign

Speaking on the campaign, brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “Rules are always meant to be broken – and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in charting my own path, one that is unexpected and original, creative and authentic. Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression; hence I am extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals as this campaign truly puts forward my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time court classic sneakers; and now as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers, I hope to continue inspiring them with the Three Stripes”.