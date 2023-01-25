adidas Originals and Ranveer Singh team up to challenge conventions and hack the old codes of luxury in the latest campaign

The Spring Summer campaign brings back streetwear mentality to elite fashion.
This season, adidas Originals throws open the doors to self-expression as it unveils a new campaign featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh. The Trefoil draws on the daring charm of Ranveer Singh to bring back streetwear mentality to elite fashion and democratize access to culture and empower the next generation of icons. For Spring/Summer 2023, the brand with the Three Stripes styles the latest iterations of its Stan Smith footwear silhouette with its pinnacle clothing offering, Blue Version. The result: a fashion icon reborn through the lens of the brand’s most aesthetically daring apparel expression.
The arrival of the collection is accompanied by a striking campaign which follows as adidas Originals takes over a retro inspired Opera House environment, steeped in heritage. Captured by Errikos and House of Pixels, the dynamic visuals break the status-quo and challenge pre-conceived notions of exclusivity by juxtaposing traditional settings of luxury with playful shenanigans performed by the dynamic and effervescent, Ranveer Singh as he takes the consumers through his journey from the green room to the centre-stage. Each move that Ranveer makes through the film questions pre-conceived notions of exclusivity and luxury. He hacks predominantly elite experiences and reframes them with inclusivity.
Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenges society’s paradigms of dress codes, and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original’ quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.
Speaking on the campaign Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said, “For almost six decades, the Stan Smith sneaker has remained relevant and iconic, traversing various cross-cultural changes. In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break the fashion code for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. Through our latest campaign with Ranveer Singh, we set the tone for elevating and reimagining our classic and iconic footwear franchise and further driving Culture credibility amongst streetwear enthusiasts, consumers, and next gen icons”.
Speaking on the campaign, brand ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “Rules are always meant to be broken – and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in charting my own path, one that is unexpected and original, creative and authentic. Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression; hence I am extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals as this campaign truly puts forward my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time court classic sneakers; and now as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers, I hope to continue inspiring them with the Three Stripes”.