Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card launches new ad film

The Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card has unveiled a new ad film detailing the card's origin. The card, which launched at the Gateway of India in December, aims to serve the premium segment.

The ad film presents a visual narrative illustrating the concept behind the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card. It aims to convey the card's positioning as a premium offering.

“Born from the powerful convergence of The Times of India Group's legacy of trust and influence with ICICI Bank's unwavering banking heritage, the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card is rapidly establishing itself as a legacy of distinction in the world of premium banking. The film subtly highlights this powerful synergy, underscoring the card's foundation of heritage and innovation.” said Harshita Singh, business head - Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card.

This informative film is an elegant, self-explanatory piece designed to articulate the core proposition of Times Black. This multifaceted video clearly defines what the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card is, what it offers, and what it truly means to own one. Beyond enhancing brand perception, the film is intended to serve as a powerful communication tool, helping audiences understand the card’s unique positioning and aspirational value with clarity and conviction.

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, head – products & solutions, India & South Asia, Visa, added, “Today, true luxury is not just in premium materials or exclusive access; it's about creating meaningful moments that elevate everyday experiences. Visa is proud to be the partner of choice powering the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card with our worldwide reach and superior global standards of security and excellence. This co-created film captures the very essence of what the card stands for – convenience, curated experiences and the consumer at its center.”

This film represents a joint commitment to redefining what premium means in the fintech space: a seamless blend of heritage, innovation, and personalisation that anticipates our members' needs before they even arise. We're not just launching a credit card; we're crafting a new standard for how discerning individuals engage with their finances and experience the world.