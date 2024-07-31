Times OOH bags advertising rights for Mumbai Metro Line 3

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The mandate covers exclusive advertising rights across 27 stations and 31 trains.
Times Innovative Media (Times OOH), a Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company, announce its advertising mandate for Mumbai Metro Line 3. This reinforces Times OOH's position as a leader in providing innovative and effective advertising solutions in urban transit.
Awarded by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the mandate includes: Exclusive advertising rights across 27 stations and 31 trains, approximately 20,000 sqm of advertising space, station semi-naming rights from Cuffe Parade to Aarey.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 is set to revolutionize the city's public transportation system, it will connect major touchpoints, including corporate and leisure hubs, transit networks, and high-traffic locations, boasting the highest ridership of any metro line in India.
Utilising aims to implement innovative and sustainable advertising solutions that enhance the commuter experience and provide exceptional value to our clients.
With the advertising rights for Mumbai Metro Line 3, Times OOH aims to transform this transit route into a dynamic platform where brands can engage with a diverse and captive audience. Its plan includes the careful placement of advertising assets to ensure unparalleled visibility and reach, facilitating impactful brand interactions through digital media.
"We are honoured to partner with Mumbai Metro Line 3 and manage their advertising rights," said Shekhar Narayanswami, CEO of Times OOH. "This partnership highlights our expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions that benefit brands and enhance the commuter experience."
"Times OOH's successful partnerships with transit authorities across India have set a benchmark in the OOH advertising industry. The exclusive rights for Mumbai Metro Line 3 cement our reputation as an industry leader, poised to create impactful advertising experiences that resonate with millions," added Shekhar.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.