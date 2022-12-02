Times Prime considers non-subscribers hardened criminals

A new campaign, from BBH India, details how missing out on all the app’s benefits is akin to a criminal act.
A new campaign from Times Prime, a lifestyle app from Times Internet, brands all non-subscribers as hardened criminals.
The brainchild of creative agency BBH India, the film, starring actors Saurabh Shukla and Mihir Ahuja, shows a funny conversation between them and highlights the absurdity of not having the app and paying for several different apps.
Harshita Singh, business head, Times Prime, in a press release, said, "As a digital native, we use several apps and subscriptions and pay for various features that ease our daily lives. Our latest brand film ‘No Times Prime is a Crime’ is a fun take on the hassles of having multiple apps.”
“The film is our endeavour to position Times Prime as a unique super app that curates subscriptions and benefits besides elevating lifestyle with superior and exclusive access to global brands and experiences.”
Ranadeep Dasgupta, executive creative director, BBH India North said “Positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that you possibly need. From binge-watching to binge-eating! Do-overs and makeovers! And if one still hasn’t taken this membership then it’s not just unforgivable, it’s criminal!”
Only seven months ago, Times Prime released its maiden campaign featuring actress Mithila Palkar. The spot highlighted all the benefits from the likes of Uber to Gaana to Cult.fit one could avail via the app.
Credits:-
Celebrities: Saurabh Shukla and Mihir Ahuja
Creative Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty India
National Creative Director: Ranadeep Dasgupta
Production House : ILN Studios
Producer: Ayush Guha
Production Head : Vinod Kumar
Director: Zain Anwar
DOP : Nishant Verma