Timex and Ananya Panday urge people to ‘Waste More Time’

Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex India shared his pleasure announcing the campaign, “We are excited to have Ananya Panday as the face of the campaign. Her personality and the appeal she has among audiences of all ages is commendable. It was a sheer joy to work with her on the campaign and we couldn't have found a better partner who is quirky yet calm in her own unique way and resonates with the brand. Together with Ananya and the Waste More Time campaign, we hope to strike a chord with our consumers who appreciate honesty in brands and to reinforce the fashion and lifestyle imagery of the brand.”