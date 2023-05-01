Timex India unveils new campaign in association with Gujarat Titans

Timex has unveiled an engaging campaign film which opens to a relaxed setting where Wriddhiman Saha and Rahul Tewatia are playing a video game, followed by Shubman Gill, passionately honing his batting skills on the cricket field. The scene closes with an interesting statement from Rahul stating ‘Aaj time waste karega tabhi toh kal hundred marega’ with a dedicated Gill batting away to glory in the nets. The message being delivered is that when champions choose to waste time, its only to get it right. The campaign video ends with a stylized shot of all 3 together with the Timex logo and a Timex – GT special edition watch appearing in the foreground.