Tinder and FilterCopy partner to explore dating in 2020...

Dating is one of those human interactions that took a severe beating during the lockdown and still does thanks to social distancing rules. 2020 will go down as the year which has turned dating on its head.
Now, cue to FilterCopy, the digital content brand under Pocket Aces. It has partnered with Tinder to release 60-second videos to explore the evolution of dating in the COVID era on its new Instagram-first format called ‘FilterCopy Mini’.
All of the five short videos revolve around Tinder dates; a nod to how online dating has become de rigueur. There's dance challenge on the first date, swiping right to a neighbour you've not met, rekindling a could-have-been romance...
Sripriya Yegneswaran, Channel Manager, FilterCopy, said, “To stay true to our mission of solving boredom, we’re constantly innovating on content formats and exploring fresher ways to keep our audiences engaged. After the huge success of both the seasons of Firsts, an Instagram-first format on our other channel, Dice Media, we had enough data to recognize that there was a massive appetite for bite-sized ‘stories’ which led to the inception of FilterCopy Mini.
We’re quite excited to bring this freshly brewed format to the audience with Tinder as our first partner since it is the most intuitive fit for the current dating landscape that we are trying to showcase in Dating in 2020.”
Speaking of the partnership, Tinder spokesperson, said, “The most important thing we can do right now is to give our members a way to escape social distancing and self-quarantine and find solidarity with new matches around the world. Tinder is about making new connections and breaking down barriers - whether that’s digitally or IRL. Through this partnership, we’re showcasing how in challenging times, we still find a way to maintain social rhythms that will sustain us”
It's interesting to note the duration of these videos – short videos are catching the eye of the audience. And since the most popular of short video apps, TikTok, is banned; a good way to catch the eyeballs of that short-video app's audience?