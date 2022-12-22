Indifferent to societal constructs and set to a classic ‘90s tune, Tinder’s new ad highlights ‘situationships’ and asks if you're up for a swipe

Lowe Lintas has made the ad for the dating app.
Confidence is cool and attractive. Tinder’s new spot from Lowe Lintas, where a woman goes on dates with men and women, explores her individuality, without worrying about the outcome, is just that.
Set to Premika Ne Pyar Se from the 90s hit movie Hum Se Hai Muqabala, it’s a refreshing throwback to S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Udit Narayanan
The spot, as per Tinder, is a reflection of situationship being embraced as a valid relationship status. The app saw a 49% increase in members adding this relationship intention to their profiles.
What is that? Think more than a hook-up, but not quite a traditional relationship, the situationship is a casual - yet clearly defined – relationship.
Speaking on the new ‘You Up’ campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “Members have always had the freedom to personalize their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”
Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived."
"And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."