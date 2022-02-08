Tinder India releases ‘Swipe Right Material’, a new tune that celebrates self-love

Randhawa said, “I am super pumped to have worked with these amazing musicians for this one-of-a-kind tune that is sure to make fans groove this summer. What’s more exciting is that this song reflects how people come together and form diverse connections on Tinder - just as these three powerhouse genres came together to create this magical track. Everyone is unique, or as I would say it ‘wakhra’ in their own way, like the three of us, and that’s what makes this song #SwipeRightMaterial.”