Tinder introduces new text prompt feature to increase match potentials

Online dating app Tinder brings in new prompt to help reduce the nerve-wracking part of writing bios.
Tinder has introduced new Prompts that will now display among your profile photos. Writing the bio can be nerve-wracking, so they’ve introduced a way to share bite-sized glimpses into your personality that can also be great conversation starters.
“With Text Prompts, we’re excited to give our members a way to freshen up their profiles, highlight their personalities, and bring out their creative sides with just a few words. We hope that these will lead to more connections and spark conversations during a time when many of us are craving a change in routine and someone new to talk to” added a Tinder spokesperson.
Here’s how it works:
1. It just takes three taps to access Text Prompts:
Profile icon in the top right corner of your app
Add Media
Text Prompt
2. Pick your fave(s): The dice in the top left of the screen to see more Prompts. Pick the one(s) that speak to you and provide a response. These will display as a photo, so when potential matches through your profile, they’ll be front-and-center.
3. That’s it: once you tap “Add”, then your Prompt response will be added to your profile photos. You can rearrange the order photos, Loops, and Prompts are displayed - or remove them - at any time.
4. Check back
New Prompts will appear as weeks go by. At a time when the world is dating digitally, it is good to give your profile a refreshing look.