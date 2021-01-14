Tinder is now into friendships, not hookups

It’s now into 'Friends With Other Benefits' as the platform looks to shed its image of being hookup central in the digital world.
Tinder, the US-dating app, has become synonymous with the hookup culture. But, a new ad from Thailand intends to break this image and position the platform as a space where you can make friends.
Made by Wunderman Thompson Thailand, the 90-second ad called “Friends with other benefits” shows people right-swiping each other not to hook up but to play video games, skateboard, play board games… Tinder is no longer only about hookups.
It’s interesting to see this change in positioning from Tinder considering the fact its rival Bumble lets people meet to date, to network, and to meet friends.
Adage quoted the agency's executive creative director, Thasorn Boonyanate: “Our goal is to show Gen Z users just how endless the possibilities are for forming meaningful relationships on the app, platonic or otherwise. In my research, I found that young people have very diverse passions, from gaming, surf skating, discovering new restaurants and bars, to fangirling over Korean actors,”
He added: “I knew immediately that’s what Tinder should be about in the year 2021, an app that multiplies your love for life by matching you with new friends who share and expand your passions, real friends with long-term ‘benefits’ who are here to stay and may even develop these connections into romance that’s not based on mere physical attraction. We believe this is the way forward for Tinder to reach beyond traditional dating.”