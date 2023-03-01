Tinder launches its first global campaign; rebrands for Gen-Z singles

“Tinder daters have changed the state-of-the-date by tossing out traditional views and are embracing experiences on their own terms, not to mention a whole new vocabulary.” said Melissa Hobley, Tinder Global Chief Marketing Officer. “Defined as a one night stand ten years ago, only 25% of young daters believe that a hookup is defined the same way today. Tinder doesn't tell you who or how to date, but we power all kinds of possibilities. We welcome all types of people and relationships whether they last for a few messages exchanged on the app, a day, a night, or a lifetime. No matter what kind of connection you are looking for, it starts here. It Starts with A Swipe”.