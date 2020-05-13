Tinder releases 'shot at home' film on making connections during lockdown

The dating app recently released data pertaining to online connections. Tinder's data reveals that in India, conversations have been up an average of 39 per cent and the average length of conversations is 28 per cent longer. Stay home, be safe, social distancing, “how are you”, wash your hands and face emojis are seen being used in bios. By looking at data from March to April, Tinder also learned which cities and countries members are virtually traveling to using Tinder’s Passport feature, and which cities are frequently interacting with each other. The majority of Tinder members are using the feature to change location within the country, with Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi as the top 2 cities Passporting to each other. Tinder Passport is a feature that lets people interact with other users from different geographies (beyond the 5 mile radius) and was made free sometime in the beginning of April, when the lockdown began in India.