Tinder releases the ‘Year in Swipe 2020’, shines a light on how GenZ dated this year

It was the description of the dating app’s ‘Year in Swipe 2020’, a sleek, 60-second peek into how Gen Z dated during the year.

As per the ad, here are some top trending moments:

1. Pandemic pickup lines took over Tinder: mentions of ‘quarantine & chill’ took off in March, as lockdown woes inspired creative one-liners in the spirit of ‘Let’s be like COVID and catch each other, or Wash your hands so you can hold mine’.