Advertising News

Tira and Maybelline New York launch ‘Talk Beauty To Me’ series featuring Suhana Khan

The series will roll out across Tira’s digital ecosystem, including the Tira app, website, YouTube channel, Tira Tube-the editorial space by Tira, and social media platforms.

afaqs! news bureau
Tira, the beauty platform from Reliance Retail, and makeup brand Maybelline New York have launched a content series titled Talk Beauty To Me. The series features actor and brand ambassador Suhana Khan and focuses on beauty-related conversations and content.

Timed with Suhana Khan’s birthday, the three-episode series gives viewers a look at her beauty preferences, including her favourite Maybelline products and personal tips. Talk Beauty To Me is aimed at Gen Z and beauty enthusiasts, focusing on conversations around beauty, self-expression, and personal style.

With every episode, viewers  get an inside look at Suhana’s top picks, beauty philosophies, and everyday makeup must-haves — all  powered by Maybelline and available to shop on Tira.

