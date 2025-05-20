Tira and Maybelline New York launch ‘Talk Beauty To Me’ series featuring Suhana Khan

Tira, the beauty platform from Reliance Retail, and makeup brand Maybelline New York have launched a content series titled Talk Beauty To Me. The series features actor and brand ambassador Suhana Khan and focuses on beauty-related conversations and content.

Timed with Suhana Khan’s birthday, the three-episode series gives viewers a look at her beauty preferences, including her favourite Maybelline products and personal tips. Talk Beauty To Me is aimed at Gen Z and beauty enthusiasts, focusing on conversations around beauty, self-expression, and personal style.

The series will roll out across Tira’s digital ecosystem, including the Tira app, website, YouTube channel, Tira Tube-the editorial space by Tira, and social media platforms.

With every episode, viewers get an inside look at Suhana’s top picks, beauty philosophies, and everyday makeup must-haves — all powered by Maybelline and available to shop on Tira.