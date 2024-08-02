Tira brings Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan for 'The House Party' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features an extravagant house party, where guests express their unique style and personality.
Tira announces launch of its latest campaign - The House Party which brings its three ambassadors – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan together again for this larger than-life campaign.
Tira has always championed celebrating all versions of beauty with its key messaging “For every you.” The House Party strives to reiterate and elevate this message by showcasing beauty in all its myriad forms. The campaign features an extravagant house party, where guests express their unique style and personality, reinforcing Tira's belief that beauty is truly for everyone.
"Our goal with 'The House Party' is to showcase beauty in all its forms. Since its inception, Tira has aimed to foster a sense of community and belonging, where everyone feels seen and inspired to express themselves," says Tejas Kapadia, head of marketing and VP at Tira. “We encourage people to celebrate genuine joy of beauty and reinforce Tira's position as disruptors in the beauty industry.”
This film has been produced by Indian film maker Shakun Batra and directed by Nicolas Davenel and Vanessa Dumont, a director duo from Paris who are touted to be the most exciting names in the fashion and beauty business for their unique, signature style.