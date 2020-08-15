"Tired of their screens, younger generations are turning towards the 'Silver Hair' for storytelling": Kantar

The 'Paper 2' from The Alternate Room, a part of Kantar's Qualitative research unit, highlights how different generations are dealing with the current slow down.
Kantar has released 'Paper 2' from The Alternate Room, a part of Kantar's Qualitative research unit. The paper highlights that the current slow down has led people to reinstate some of their past in their present and in their foreseeable future. Blurring the timelines between generations and their ways of life.
Within families, every generation is looking to give more than they receive yet practising the art of having to walk alone (not lonely). Physically and cognitively they are coming closer and are not the disconnected ‘mental factions’; questioning a favourite popular culture narrative called ‘generation gap’.
The generations are meeting each other for breakfast, lunch and dinner in a culture from our past. Tired of their screens, the younger generations are turning towards the 'Silver Hair' and they are the in-house storytellers.
Attached is the full paper: