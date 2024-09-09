Tirupati Edible Oils launches 'Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar' campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Priyam Patel, managing director of NK Proteins, said, “This campaign is poised to target key markets in Gujarat and priority markets in western and northern India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi NCR. We expect it to drive significant growth for the brand in FY 2024-25. At Tirupati, we have always been dedicated to highlighting the health benefits of our edible oils. With this vibrant new campaign, we aim to extend the goodness of Tirupati Edible Oils to even more homes.”