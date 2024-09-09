Tirupati Edible Oils launches 'Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar' campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tirupati Edible Oils, an edible oil brand, has unveiled its new festive campaign, ‘Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar’ featuring Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The campaign revolves around the theme of ‘Healthy Wali Happiness’, focusing on the importance of health as an essential component of happiness, especially during the festive season.
The campaign highlights the importance of festivals celebrated with loved ones, enjoying good food, and creating lasting memories. It emphasises how the right edible oil supports overall well-being. Kareena Kapoor Khan promotes this by demonstrating her care in choosing the best oil for her family's health, stressing that happiness includes good health.
The narrative emphasises that making small, mindful choices, like selecting the right oil for daily cooking, can significantly impact one’s health and overall well-being.
Sharing his insights on the campaign, Priyam Patel, managing director of NK Proteins, said, “This campaign is poised to target key markets in Gujarat and priority markets in western and northern India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi NCR. We expect it to drive significant growth for the brand in FY 2024-25. At Tirupati, we have always been dedicated to highlighting the health benefits of our edible oils. With this vibrant new campaign, we aim to extend the goodness of Tirupati Edible Oils to even more homes.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Tirupati Edible Oils’ new campaign, ‘Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar’. Festivals are a time for joy and celebration, and I believe that good health is the foundation of true happiness. By choosing the right oil for our meals, we can make a positive impact on our health while enjoying the festive season. I am proud to support a brand that is dedicated to promoting well-being through mindful choices.”
Bhavna Shah, deputy CEO of NK Proteins, said, “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to inspiring healthier lifestyles. As a brand, we understand the role that good nutrition plays in enhancing the quality of life. By promoting the concept of ‘Healthy Wali Happiness,’ we aim to make our consumers feel empowered to make better choices that lead to healthier, happier lives. Our goal is to be a part of every family's journey towards well-being during this festive season and beyond."
Shaileen Patel, general manager of business development and marcom at NK Proteins, added, “Through ‘Healthy Wali Happiness’, Tirupati Edible Oils aspires to motivate families to make thoughtful decisions regarding their health and well-being, ensuring every festive occasion is truly special. We aim to highlight the intrinsic link between health and happiness, showcasing that a healthy family is indeed a happy family.”