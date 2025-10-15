Titan Company celebrates retail frontline staff in its latest ‘Humari Diwali’ campaign

As the festive season begins, Titan Company has launched its new campaign, ‘Humari Diwali’, dedicated to its frontline retail staff. The film captures the everyday efforts of store teams who help create memorable shopping experiences for customers during Diwali.

Set across Titan’s retail spaces, the film showcases the preparations and personal gestures of store executives—from decorating spaces and arranging products to helping customers choose gifts and wrapping them with care. The narrative underlines their role in creating a festive atmosphere within the stores and beyond.

Sharing his thoughts, Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, Jewellery Division, Titan Company, said, “At Titan Company, our store teams are not just the face of our brands — they are the soul. While most of us spend festivals and weekends with our families, our retail staff is on ground, enabling joy for others. ‘Humari Diwali’ is a heartfelt acknowledgment of their quiet commitment and the warmth they bring to every interaction.

“With ‘Humari Diwali’, we wanted to tell a story that goes beyond the usual festive narrative. This campaign is built on a simple but powerful insight — that the most meaningful celebrations are often made possible by those working quietly behind the scenes”, added Sirish Chandrashekar, Head - Corporate Brand, Titan Company Limited.

Maitri Ramkumar, senior creative director - Digital, Ogilvy Bangalore shared, “This film highlights the paradox of the festive season. While Diwali is traditionally a time for cherishing meaningful moments with loved ones, it is also a period when many individuals work harder than ever. In a season when brands typically celebrate Diwali moments shared by their customers, Titan Company shifts the focus to honour its dedicated store executives. It has been a joy to bring this narrative to life.”

The film concludes with a simple but powerful message: “Celebrating those that make our celebrations special”. This sentiment is brought to life with a touching montage showcasing moments of connection, gratitude, and shared joy as customers respond with warmth, acknowledging the care and kindness they received. Now live across Titan Company’s social media platforms, ‘Humari Diwali’ is a celebration of everyday acts of care and the genuine connections formed in the festive rush.