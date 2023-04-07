Titan Eye+ gives you 5 strong reasons why breaking your specs can be a great thing

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South “The idea came from the thought that if you haven’t got your eye prescription from an able expert, chances are you are toting glasses that might not be suited best for your eyes. Hence the breakage or loss of spectacles is an opportunity to get the right prescription and solution from an expert brand that cares about your eye health. This was the genesis of the spectacles breaking campaign with the idea-line ‘Accha hi to hua’. The humour that came from the many entertaining ways in which people lose or break their glasses in ingenious ways.”