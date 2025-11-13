Titan Eye+ launches ‘Ek Tara Test’ to raise awareness on children’s eye health

This Children’s Day, Titan Eye+ is asking parents across India to use a celestial legend for checking their child's vision. The brand has launched the “Ek Tara Test,” a unique campaign that aims to provide a simple, accessible, and playful preliminary eye-screening tool for parents to detect potential vision problems in their children, drawing inspiration from an age-old eyesight test used for hunters. The initiative is a creative response to the silent epidemic of over 3 crore children suffering from poor vision that goes undetected and hinders a child's formative years.

The campaign’s narrative is brought to life in a film that follows the story of Sahiba, a young schoolgirl whose struggles with blurry vision affecting her daily life. The film highlights a common misconception among parents that poor eyesight is a condition that comes with age, leading to a lack of regular eye check-ups for children. To overcome this challenge, Titan Eye+ has turned an ancient practice into a playful and effective eye-screening tool.

Centuries ago, hunters’ eyesight was tested by their ability to spot two distinct stars, Alcor and Mizar, in the Saptarishi (Ursa Major) constellation. Those who could see both were considered to have sharp vision. Inspired by this, the “Ek Tara Test” is a simple glow-in-the-dark star-spotting aid that allows children to match the dots of the Saptarishi constellation. This playful test serves as a preliminary screening for children who may need spectacles and serves as a potential gamechanger by dismantling the primary barriers of clinical intimidation and parental inertia. It empowers parents to bridge the critical gap between awareness and action, ensuring that a child’s potential is not limited by undetected blurry vision.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, head of marketing, Eyecare Division, Titan Company, stated “1 in 5 children are impacted by blurry vision with a significant number of them suffering silently. The Titan Eye+ campaign emotionally captures this reality and presents the ‘Ek Tara Test’ as a simple and innovative solution to increase awareness. By reviving an ancient technique, we are not only offering a solution but also creating a memorable experience for families.”

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South also commented, "The idea for the Titan Eye Plus Ek Tara Test comes from a simple, playful combination: pairing the ancient Hunter’s Test with every child’s favourite ritual, stargazing. The Ek Tara Test is a transparent card with glow-in-the-dark markings that turns sky-watching into a puzzle, helping kids pin-point the Hunter’s Test in the Saptarishi (Great Bear) constellation. It channels curiosity into screening, catching issues early and fast-tracking corrective spectacle prescriptions.”

"The “Ek Tara Test” by Titan Eye+ is screening tool based on published scientific research. It is not a replacement for an eye test conducted by a qualified professional.