Titan Eye+ urges consumers to re-think their criteria for Eyecare

Puneet Kapoor, CCO, Ogilvy Bangalore said “With this campaign, Titan Eye+ champions a behavioral insight in the category which is an eye-opener for most seasoned spectacle wearers. The entire category is so heavily dominated, only by the style conversation, that the conversation around accurate vision correction is diluted. While style is important, and we have frames that have won enough design awards, the conversation around accurate testing and accurate prescription needs to be rescued from the blind spot it sits in right now. That’s where this campaign scores and gets the right balance in the conversation we need to have.”