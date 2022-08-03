Titan Eye+ urges consumers to re-think their criteria for Eyecare

Re-frames category conversation towards expertise with ‘Expert Who Cares'.
Titan Eye+ launches a new integrated campaign with its brand ambassador, the celebrated actor and National award winner Ayushmann Khurrana created by Ogilvy. The ‘Expert Who Cares’ campaign focuses on the consumer’s approach to buying eyewear and aims to make them aware of the important aspects of the process.
The TVC features Khurrana with a kid in a Titan Eye+ showroom in an instance where they have to buy spectacles. Khurrana begins the process as most consumers would by checking how the frames look. The film takes an interesting turn when the kid urges Khurrana to re-consider his questions and takes charge of the situation. Through this engaging ad film, Titan Eye+ conveys the importance of asking the right questions about your eye health and assures consumers that they have all the right answers to their concerns.
Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, marketing head eyecare Division, Titan Company said, “Today, consumers restrict their questions to style and price while purchasing eyewear and our new campaign is born out of the desire to change this very perspective. We had very serious questions to ask, what better way than to ask it disarmingly with a child’s innocence.
The brand promise of Titan Eye+ is Expertise & Empathy and through the ‘Experts Who Cares’ campaign we take that conversation forward. Titan Eye+ insists that only qualified optometrists test eyes through our unique 20-step eye test as well as recommend the correct eye care for each consumer’s needs.”
Titan Eye+ has led the category conversation since inception starting by being the first retailer to offer an open-browse format and standard pricing across all stores. With a 4.9 star rating on Google by over 5 Lakh consumers, Titan Eye+ is its customer’s favourite and trusted eyewear brand. With a wide range of designs and styles that cater to different functionalities, the brand with its new campaign successfully puts out the idea that eye testing and expert advice should override every other buying decision when it comes to eyewear.
Puneet Kapoor, CCO, Ogilvy Bangalore said “With this campaign, Titan Eye+ champions a behavioral insight in the category which is an eye-opener for most seasoned spectacle wearers. The entire category is so heavily dominated, only by the style conversation, that the conversation around accurate vision correction is diluted. While style is important, and we have frames that have won enough design awards, the conversation around accurate testing and accurate prescription needs to be rescued from the blind spot it sits in right now. That’s where this campaign scores and gets the right balance in the conversation we need to have.”