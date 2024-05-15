Titan Raga celebrates sisterhood in its latest campaign starring Alia Bhatt

"Titan Raga has always fronted conversations that genuinely speak to women. Raga watches are designed to evoke beauty and femininity and these are pillars of all our Raga campaigns. Women feel fulfilment and joy in celebrating each other not just for the big wins but also for the little things that earlier would not be noticed. This beautiful spirit of sisterhood is captured in our new campaign in which we see how the tiniest of moments can also become uplifting when women simply come together. The brand platform Beautiful Together resonated with our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, known for her tightly knit circle of girlfriends and the infectious positivity they collectively generate", stated Tithi Ghosh, president and head of office, Ogilvy South.