Titan Raga celebrates sisterhood in its latest campaign starring Alia Bhatt

The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy, Bangalore.
Titan Raga, a brand known for its collection of timepieces and thoughtful narratives celebrating women, announces the launch of its latest campaign, Beautiful Together. Featuring the dynamic, Alia Bhatt, the TVC represents the enduring bond of sisterhood.
The campaign draws insight from the evolving role of beauty, a paradigm shift from fueling competition among women in the past; transforming into a shared experience that fosters discreet yet significant support among them, today. From creating connections over beauty hacks to extending support and collaborating with each other to shatter barriers across various domains, sisterhood is a thriving reality.
Taking a light-hearted and buoyant tone, Alia Bhatt is seen interacting with women around her. From complimenting a stranger in an elevator, sharing a tender moment of exchanging a Raga timepiece with a friend to enhance her attire, and to supporting another facing a fashion mishap at a social event. In true spirit, the campaign exudes warmth and emphasises the value of female bonds. The voiceover captures the core thought with “Humaari khubsurati mein ek dusre ka haath hai” shining a spotlight on beauty as a catalyst that evokes a sense of camaraderie, comfort, and community among women.
The campaign raises a toast to all the remarkable women who enable, support, and cheer each other on! It is a celebration of sisterhood.
Aparna Ravi, marketing head, Titan Watches, said, “Raga as a brand has consistently been driving deep and meaningful narratives about women. ‘Beautiful Together’ is our conscious effort to recognize a bond that's often overlooked – the incredible strength and support women find in each other. We are thrilled to have Alia Bhatt on board, who perfectly epitomizes the spirit of sisterhood. We believe this campaign will resonate with our audience and inspire them to celebrate the amazing women in their lives."
"Titan Raga has always fronted conversations that genuinely speak to women. Raga watches are designed to evoke beauty and femininity and these are pillars of all our Raga campaigns. Women feel fulfilment and joy in celebrating each other not just for the big wins but also for the little things that earlier would not be noticed. This beautiful spirit of sisterhood is captured in our new campaign in which we see how the tiniest of moments can also become uplifting when women simply come together. The brand platform Beautiful Together resonated with our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, known for her tightly knit circle of girlfriends and the infectious positivity they collectively generate", stated Tithi Ghosh, president and head of office, Ogilvy South.
Created by:
AGENCY: Ogilvy, Bangalore
Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar
Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India: Prem Narayan
Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South: Puneet Kapoor
Executive Creative Director: Nishant Pratap
Creative team: Jaydhrit Sur, Nidhi Gopal
President and Head of Office, Ogilvy South: Tithi Ghosh
Head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy South: Easo John
Senior Planning Director: Rema Bagga
Senior Vice President: Akshatha Poojari
Account Management: Shruti Sundararaman, Sakshi Bhardwaj
Production Creds:
Production House: GOOD MORNING
Director: SHASHANKA CHATURVEDI
Producer: ROBIN D'CRUZ
Director of Photography: SATCHITH PAULOSE
Music: NAYANTARA BHATKAL
Cast: Alia Bhatt
Aneet Kriplani
Nia Bernal
Aiman Mukhtiar
Nikhat Khan Hegde
Nicole Padival
Sanjina Gadhvi
Maya Hendricks
Chandni Alimchandani
Post Production Head: BHARAT AROTE