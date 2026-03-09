Titan Raga’s new campaign encourages women to reclaim time for themselves

A woman can manage everything and still feel uneasy the moment she decides to do something just for herself. Leisure, for women, has quietly become the one thing that needs to be earned before it can be felt. Titan Raga challenges that very instinct. Not by celebrating rest, but by celebrating the conscious choice to claim joy without waiting to deserve it.

Through its latest campaign, Titan Raga celebrates women who are redefining what being busy looks like. Not consumed by guilt at the thought of stopping, but choosing, freely and without apology, moments that belong entirely to them. Moments that are unhurried, unfiltered and unapologetically their own.

The campaign is rooted in a truth many women instinctively recognise, one that lives quietly inside. It is the voice that turns leisure into something that must be justified and makes joy feel like a reward to be scheduled only after everything else is done. It is the voice that has long tied a woman’s sense of self to her to-do list, kept her apologetic even for moments spent on herself, and conditioned her time to serve everyone else before she serves herself. She didn’t need anyone to tell her to keep going. That voice was already hers. Titan Raga meets women right there, in that private, unspoken negotiation, and invites them to make a different, more invigorating choice.

The film brings this idea to life through a series of everyday moments woven together with a light-hearted and deeply relatable tone. Instead of grand gestures, the story unfolds through the quiet pauses women carve out for themselves within the rhythm of their daily lives.

With this campaign, Titan Raga brings back the beauty of soft, nuanced storytelling. The film follows women from different walks of life, a working professional, a mother, and a film director, all navigating the same familiar inner negotiation: the permission they never quite feel they have given themselves. It captures how they move through this quietly, reclaiming moments that are theirs, not because they have earned them, but because they have simply decided to. Small, intimate moments that rarely make it into the spotlight. Alone, they may seem ordinary. Together, they feel quietly radical.

Binding these moments together is a playful, irresistibly catchy track that reclaims the phrase "Haan hoon main busy... making some time for me" with unapologetic joy. What was once a guilt-edged whisper to herself becomes a declaration.

Speaking on the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, chief marketing officer at Titan Company, said, "What we kept hearing, underneath everything, was guilt. Not because anyone was asking women to be constantly available, but because they were asking it of themselves. It is not a rule anyone handed them. It is something they carry quietly, privately and so instinctively that it rarely gets questioned. At Titan Raga, we wanted to speak to that very specific feeling, that moment when a woman recognises she has always had the agency to choose differently and decides, fully and without apology, to exercise it. At Titan Raga, we wanted to be the voice behind that moment of clarity."

Adding to this, Aarti Nichlani, executive creative director, Ogilvy Bangalore, India, said, "The idea was to capture the kind of moments women rarely see celebrated. Those brief pauses where they choose themselves in the middle of everything else. We wanted the film to feel light, relatable and real, because sometimes the smallest choices can feel the most liberating."