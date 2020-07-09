Titan Raga’s Pride campaign uses themes of inclusivity in self-expression

In 2016, Raga took on the issue of workplace equality. Its famous ‘Kiran’ ad, references a fresher in a company, whose name is up for promotion, recommended by her male boss. Throughout the ad, we see visuals of a woman, whom we presume is Kiran and her boss working closely together, even during weekends and after hours. When Kiran is called into the room, we learn that it is, in fact, a young man in question. ‘Change the way you look at a woman’s success’, urges the ad. This campaign was also conceptualised by Ogilvy and was titled 'Break The Bias'.