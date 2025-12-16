Titan unveils ‘Wear Your Story’ campaign with PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey

Titan has launched its latest brand campaign, Wear Your Story, featuring PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey. The initiative positions personal identity and lived experience as central to how audiences interpret style, reflecting a shift toward authenticity in lifestyle communication.

The campaign draws on the individual journeys of Sindhu and Massey, framing them as examples of contemporary public figures whose work and choices influence how younger consumers relate to brands. Their narratives anchor the creative approach, which uses the watch as a symbolic marker of personal milestones.





Ranjani Krishnaswamy, CMO, Analog Watches at Titan Company, said: “At Titan, we’ve always believed that a watch is more than an accessory, it is a quiet marker of who you are and the journeys that have shaped you. In a world where authenticity has become truly aspirational, people want their style to reflect their lived truth. PV Sindhu and Vikrant bring this spirit alive with remarkable honesty. Their stories flow seamlessly into what we stand for as a brand. They celebrate the strive and courage that Titan embodies as it continues its journey into horological artistry.”

Sindhu’s film frames her athletic journey through training, discipline and resilience. “This film took me back to the moments that have shaped me, both on and off the court. This campaign reflects the belief that determination and purpose create a style of its own. The collaboration felt special because the brand understood the emotion behind my journey and translated it into something authentic.”

In the companion film, Massey speaks to the role of intention and simplicity in his work. “My journey has never been about moving fast but moving with honesty and my style has always come from simplicity and sincerity. That’s why Titan’s ‘Wear Your Story’ feels personal to me. A timepiece always reminds me of where I’ve been and where I choose to go.”

The creative approach reflects Titan’s current design direction, which is leaning into narrative-led advertising and contemporary storytelling. The work also aligns the brand with cultural figures positioned as relatable and grounded.

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, said: “The idea springs from a simple truth: great brands authentically mirror people, their inspiration and their mettle. The choices we make in life are reflected in every small detail, including what we adorn ourselves with. In India, a million authentic stories await. We began with PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey, honouring the trials and tribulations that shaped their pursuit of dreams. What’s true for them is true for us. So, with Titan, India’s OG watch brand, and its design philosophy of artistry nestled into engineering, our aim is to reflect a story that draws from the lives and aspirations of Indians.”

The campaign is live across digital platforms, supported by films created by Ogilvy Bangalore.