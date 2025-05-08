Titan’s ‘Aage Badhegi’ campaign highlights mothers reclaiming education

Titan Company has launched a Mother’s Day campaign for its CSR initiative, Titan Kanya, which has provided education to over 74,000 girls and women in FY24 across underserved regions in India. The campaign film highlights how daughters are helping their mothers gain literacy.

Evoking a deep sense of India’s rural emotional dividend, the film captures the journey of women who, despite being deprived of formal education, have chosen to rewrite their stories. Titled “Aage Badhegi”, the film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and produced by Superfly Films, and narrates the story of mothers who are reclaiming their right to learn for themselves, and for their daughters.

Launched in partnership with the non-profit entity IIMPACT, the Mothers' Literacy Program is an extension of the Titan Kanya mission – empowering the girl child through education. Realising the rising aspirations of rural mothers to learn alongside their daughters, Titan has created structured literacy modules tailored for women who had never stepped into a classroom.

N E Sridhar, chief sustainability officer, Titan Company, added, “Our decade-long partnership with IIMPACT and the Titan Kanya initiatives to empower women has played a crucial role in augmenting education at the grassroots level, across rural economies. From early-grade reading in Anganwadis to third-party impact assessments, every step reinforces our Tata philosophy, creating sustainable change in the most underserved communities.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head– corporate brand, Titan Company, said, "At Titan, we’ve always believed in the transformative power of education. Titan Kanya started with a vision to educate and empower girls from underserved communities. What we witnessed along the way was even more inspiring – the desire of their mothers to learn, grow and become a part of this journey. This campaign is our tribute to them, to their courage, their grit, and their unwavering belief that it’s never too late to learn."

Titan Kanya program has reached over 74,000+ girls and women in the last financial year alone in districts across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal; focusing on remedial education, life skills, scholarships, and STEM learning. Additionally, the partnership with IIMPACT has been instrumental in creating grassroots change by training women educators and building bridges between schools, homes, and communities.

"As a society, we have learnt the importance of educating young girls; what is beautiful about this initiative is that women who have not benefited from this cultural shift are now getting an opportunity to start their journey to literacy just like their daughters who are also their biggest inspiration. This film is a celebration of that. We are thrilled to bring alive these stories and the fantastic efforts by the Titan CSR team”, added Maitri Ramkumar, sr. creative director - digital, Ogilvy.