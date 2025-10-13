Titan’s new Diwali campaign focuses on meaningful gifting and shared moments

Titan, India’s leading watchmaker, ushers in the festive season with a heartwarming new campaign that celebrates one of life’s most precious offerings- Time. In a world that moves faster every day, the film is a beautiful reminder that the best gifts we can give our loved ones is not wrapped in boxes but shared in moments.

Diwali is a time for homecoming, a season that bridges distances, revives treasured bonds and turns fleeting moments into memories. Through this year's festive narrative, Titan captures Diwali as a moment of pause, a time when India slows down to celebrate tradition, time and togetherness.

The film brings this emotion to life through the story of two siblings rediscovering the joy of togetherness amidst the familiar glow of Diwali. As the festival preparations unfold, so do their unspoken emotions and the bond they share. The film also closes on Titan’s iconic melody, a note that lingers like nostalgia itself, a reminder that gifting a Titan is about cherishing time, not just measuring it.

Speaking about the campaign, Aparna Ravi, marketing head, Titan Watches, Titan Company , said, “With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the thought of meaningful gifting, to remind people that when you gift a Titan, you are not just giving a watch, it is a promise to spend more time together. Utsav by Titan, our festive gifting campaign, is an expression of this promise. It is a way of saying I am here, ‘I am here, I value you and these moments we share matter.”

Aarti Nichlani, executive creative director, Ogilvy South, added that, “Titan has always told stories that speak to the heart. ‘A Promise of Time’ is our way of encouraging people to take a pause from their busy lives and make time for those who matter most — not just on special days like Diwali, but every day. And isn’t a Titan watch the perfect symbol of that promise?”

As homes light up across the country, Titan invites everyone to take a moment, reconnect, and make time for love. Because this Diwali, a Titan isn’t just a gift, it is about making extra time for your loved ones.