SKINN fine fragrances from the House of Titan has launched its new festive campaign film Let the Celebrations Come Alive in Your SKINN. With this, the brand steps into the season not just as a fragrance or an accessory but as a celebration in itself, capturing the joy, warmth and spirit of togetherness that define India’s festive time.

The film unfolds through three stories. A couple shares a playful moment as SKINN fragrances add warmth to their evening. An elegant young woman in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree takes over the DJ console and becomes the heartbeat of the celebration. In another moment, a father and son gift each other SKINN, highlighting how fragrance can serve as a timeless gesture of love, respect and joy across generations.

“Festivals are when India truly comes alive in colors, in traditions, in laughter, and in the bonds we share. With SKINN, we wanted to capture that golden warmth and make fragrance an inseparable part of it. This film is our way of saying that SKINN is not just worn, it’s felt in moments of joy, in celebrations with loved ones, and in the spirit that defines the festive season,” said Manish Gupta, CEO Fragrance & Fashion Accessories Division, Titan Company Limited.

“The idea was to showcase how SKINN lets you celebrate relationships and yourself too. We wanted to capture that special feeling in the air around this time every year, that golden warmth, that special kind of love and laughter. It’s not just about doing what everyone does in the festive season. It’s about coming alive, with joy, good vibes, and SKINN,” said Nishant Pratap, Group ECD, FCB Kinnect South.

SKINN fine fragrances are available across Titan World stores, major retailers such as Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, and on the SKINN website.

The campaign film is live on the brand’s social media channels.