Titan’s Taneira drapes a love for sarees in its ‘The Homecoming’ Diwali campaign

Ogilvy has made the ad.
Taneira’s Diwali campaign shines a light on the love for sarees.
Called ‘The Homecoming’, the ethnic wear brand from Tata Group’s Titan depicts a cheerful celebration of festivities with the daughter, mother, and grandmother, all of them draped in the elegance of festive sarees.
The brand brings India under one roof through an extensive range of weaving clusters such as Kanjeevarams, South Silks, Pochampally Ikats, Mangalgiris, Banarasis, Chanderis, Maheshwaris and Jamdanis, along with a vast collection of Tussars including classic designs to choose from
Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira said in a press release, “Sarees are a 5,000 years old category and a traditional ensemble which receives comparatively higher interest during the peak of the festive season.”
“With the launch of ‘The Homecoming’, we invite all the women in India to embrace the beautiful six yards this Diwali with Taneira’s extensive range of festive sarees that are design differentiated and suit the choices of women across all age groups, presenting them with unique looks for all kinds of festivities,” he added.
Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South was quoted as saying, “The richness of rituals finds new meaning as they are celebrated in both traditional and contemporary ways. As the older generation imparts knowledge about festive traditions, the younger generation adds their own flourishes to make them more unique and special. Taneira with its gorgeous range of authentic and handcrafted sarees curated from different parts of India is at the confluence of this.”
“This year's festive campaign is the story of three generations of women, all bound together by their love for tradition as they teach each other to celebrate the festival in old and new ways. As the youngest in the family revels in the discovery of beautiful silken weaves, she in turn makes her mother and grandmother sparkle in their finery a little differently.”