Titan's 'unlock' ad brings back musical logo with sounds across professions

Lowe Lintas recreates the iconic Titan melody across a series of sounds of different professions, as India attempts to 'unlock'.
The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted businesses across India, and has also impacted both lives and livelihoods. Consumers have cut down on spending in many areas, and the collateral damage can be seen everywhere - in stores that are going out of business, or the disappearing of trades that relied entirely on 'normal' life.
Street food vendors, tea shops, local florists, cobblers and others who were so integral to our daily lives, are now scarce and missing from our daily routine. While organised corporate entities have felt the impact of this disruption, the effect on the common retailer is far more devastating. The cascading effects of reduced commerce on small businesses and stores can only be imagined.
In this context, is there another way, a deeply emotional way, that can help us connect with everyone in the country? Not just as consumers, but as people, and get them to move the wheels of commerce, and through that action, help millions of people whose lives depend on that commerce?
Titan Company Limited has launched an industry collective called #LetsGetIndiaTicking, a movement urging individuals to kick-start the wheel of the economy. The campaign launches with a film that is symbolic of the interconnectedness of the economy, and how every cog needs to be set in motion to get the economy back on track. The film is a nudge to get people to continue some of their past behaviours in the 'new normal', within the ambit of safety.
The film opens with a little girl and her mother entering a showroom, perhaps, for the first time after the lockdown, where she chooses a watch for herself as her birthday gift. The film goes on to show how this one purchase has a cascading effect on the lives of others. The film unfolds the symphony of the economy, the sights and sounds of an economy getting back in motion.
Commenting on the campaign, Suparna Mitra, chief executive officer, watches and wearables division at Titan Company Limited, said, “Many economists have spoken of the need to revive the demand side of the economy. This is where we felt our vast repertoire of experience in brand communication can serve a larger purpose."
Mitra also mentioned that the thought that struck us was - can we do something to encourage each and every individual to do their bit to get the economy out of its slumber. "#LetsGetIndiaTicking is the germination of that seed of an idea, which we hope transpires into a movement and a clarion call to revive livelihoods and the economy.”
Lowe Lintas Bangalore has orchestrated this film, a heartfelt message that speaks directly to the consumers, whose regular economic transactions have come to a near-standstill in the current environment.
Commenting on the campaign, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas, said: “The intricate connections between moving parts create a symbolism between the country’s top watch brand and the economy. Our Bangalore team was quick to both discover this link and weave it in with Titan’s iconic signature music, to create a symphony.”
The film itself is category agnostic, allowing for partnerships with multiple like-minded individuals and organisations. Titan Company has reached out to multiple industry partners to get this movement to an inflection point.
Credits:
Agency: Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
Creative: Sagar Kapoor, Puneet Kapoor, Shiv Parameswaran, Deepesh Rajani, Richa Jain, Bobby Thomas, Nainaa Rajpaal, Jerald Samuel
Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Bhupender Agarwal, Radhika Bhattacharya, Ritisha Mondal
Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Easo John, Namrata Sukumar
Production House: LinProductions (Director: Aloke Shetty)