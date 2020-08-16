Titan's 'unlock' ad brings back musical logo with sounds across professions

Titan Company Limited has launched an industry collective called #LetsGetIndiaTicking, a movement urging individuals to kick-start the wheel of the economy. The campaign launches with a film that is symbolic of the interconnectedness of the economy, and how every cog needs to be set in motion to get the economy back on track. The film is a nudge to get people to continue some of their past behaviours in the 'new normal', within the ambit of safety.