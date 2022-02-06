To eat or to play? Oreo promises both with its tech-enabled alphabet-embossed cookies

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sunainika Singh, head - biscuits, marketing, Mondelēz India, said, “... The #SayItWithOreo campaign really shows how Oreo is more than just a cookie - a conduit to spark connection amongst families. This sentiment is taken to the next level with the launch of our alphabet-embossed cookies, encouraging consumers to take time out and indulge their children in some quality, playful time. This experience is invigorated with the gaming module, unlocked by scanning these unique cookies...”