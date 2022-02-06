To eat or to play? Oreo promises both with its tech-enabled alphabet-embossed cookies

Users can scan the alphabets on Oreo cookies to unlock access to curated games on a specially designed website.
Cookie brand Oreo has launched alphabet-embossed cookies. What is unique about these cookies is that they are scannable. The cookies will use a tech module that gamifies the experience, enabling kids to play unique games curated by experts on a specially designed microsite.
The process will be activated by simply scanning any four-lettered cookie combination to reveal a one-time play code that unlocks varied 60-second games. Each activity balances fun and learning, bringing to families a new indulgent eat and play experience.
The brand has also undertaken a campaign, titled #SayItWithOreo. With this campaign, the brand encourages family playtime and nudges them to Scan, Play, Repeat!
The ad film features cricketer MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva, taking the Oreo ritual to the next level, as the two discover a playful escapade through the cookies.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sunainika Singh, head - biscuits, marketing, Mondelēz India, said, “... The #SayItWithOreo campaign really shows how Oreo is more than just a cookie - a conduit to spark connection amongst families. This sentiment is taken to the next level with the launch of our alphabet-embossed cookies, encouraging consumers to take time out and indulge their children in some quality, playful time. This experience is invigorated with the gaming module, unlocked by scanning these unique cookies...”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & chief creative officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett, added, “... With the #SayItWithOreo launch,the brand introduces a first of its kind, embossed cookie, inspiring a completely new way to play by integrating technology and creativity with fun. Our campaign reflects this and elevates the scan, play, repeat mantra for Oreo lovers, wherein you can scan the alphabets on the cookie to unlock access to curated games…”
Robert Godinho, managing director, Media Monks India, said, "This was an interesting tech challenge to work with. The idea was to be able to point a mobile camera at an Oreo cookie, which had a letter of the alphabet embossed on it. We had to be able to tell each cookie apart with a high degree of confidence with the lowest latency..."