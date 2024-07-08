Toaster bags retainer mandate with Subway India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Toaster, an independent creative agency, has secured a retainer contract with Subway India, becoming its primary advertising agency for a set period. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and sets the stage for innovative and impactful advertising campaigns in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) category.
Toaster has a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns for leading brands such as Google, Myntra, Biba, Nykaa, and Swiggy Dineout. Known for its award-winning creativity and data driven strategy, Toaster is poised to bring fresh and engaging concepts to Subway India's marketing efforts. With over 37,000 restaurants worldwide, Subway boasts a robust franchise network in India. With this new collaboration, Subway aims to strengthen its brand presence and connect more effectively with its diverse customer base in India.
“We are so stoked to partner with Subway India,” said Ira G, chief creative officer at Toaster. “As fans of their subs and their advertising, our team is looking forward to creating some meaningful and memorable brand experiences, and we are eager to bring our innovative approach to Subway's campaigns and create some ‘fresh’ magic with them."
This collaboration underscores Toaster's commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering exceptional creative solutions for clients across various sectors.