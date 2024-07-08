Toaster bags retainer mandate with Subway India

Toaster has a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns for leading brands such as Google, Myntra, Biba, Nykaa, and Swiggy Dineout. Known for its award-winning creativity and data driven strategy, Toaster is poised to bring fresh and engaging concepts to Subway India's marketing efforts. With over 37,000 restaurants worldwide, Subway boasts a robust franchise network in India. With this new collaboration, Subway aims to strengthen its brand presence and connect more effectively with its diverse customer base in India.