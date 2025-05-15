TOI takes a dig at TV news; launches ‘SIP’ to combat fake news

The Times of India (TOI) has launched a campaign called the Systematic Intelligence Plan (SIP) aimed at tackling fake news prevalent in television broadcasts. The initiative positions the newspaper as a dependable source of information amidst recent concerns raised regarding misinformation.

The campaign is timely, especially as many television news channels are under scrutiny for promoting potentially false narratives and sensationalised stories. These issues gained attention during India's recent military operations in Pakistan aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border, particularly during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Following ‘Operation Sindoor’, there were reports of fake and extremely exaggerated narratives in the media. Some TV channels published unverified headlines, such as claiming an innocent civilian who lost his life during the combat in Poonch was a ‘terrorist’.

Some news channels ran headlines claiming that some cities of Pakistan have been taken over by Indian armed forces, while others provided continuous live coverage of the conflict, often exaggerating the situation and jeopardising the safety of Indian soldiers and the security of the nation.

The Defence Ministry had even advised media outlets and individuals against live coverage of defence operations, citing risks to operational efficiency and safety. The advisory even had references to past incidents like the live coverage of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Kargil War.

TOI’s campaign suggests that in an era where information is often vast but shallow, and where misinformation can blur the lines between fact and fiction, a more structured and trustworthy approach to news consumption is necessary.

The campaign positions The Times of India as a bulwark against misinformation, reinforcing trust in traditional journalism. It also encourages readers to be more discerning and systematic in their information intake, rather than relying on fragmented or unverified sources.