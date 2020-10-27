TOI's new spot shows 'A day in the life of India' in Coronial times

The film shows how the lives of Indians have changed since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out. It opens with what looks like a government office scene, where an employee is seen asking another, “Ye Corona ke baad sab kuchh kitna badal gaya hai na” (things have changed so much since Corona).

It shows how people are taking to sanitisation, temperature checks and are using face masks for protection. It ends with the same office scene shown at the beginning. An employee says, “Ye vaccine aane ke baad sab kuchh kitna badal jayega na” (things will change so much once the vaccine is released).