Tokyo Olympics signs Thums Up as official partner

Announcing the partnership, Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and SouthWest Asia said, “The Olympic Games is a global event shared by more than a billion people across genders, generations and cultures. In line with our long history of partnering with major sporting events globally, our strategic partnership with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, not only reinforces our long-standing commitment to refresh sports fans and enhance our consumers’ experiences but is also our way of standing in solidarity and saluting the exemplary courage that the real people - the athletes, have displayed. We wish athletes from India and worldwide all the best!”