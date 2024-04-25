Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu & Rajendra Prasad book last-minute journey with AbhiBus

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The duo features in a series of ads set to launch across different festival seasons throughout the year.
AbhiBus, an online bus-ticketing platform in India, has launched a new ad campaign featuring Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and the king of comedy Rajendra Prasad. Set to kick off this summer, the campaign will feature the magical duo of Mahesh Babu and Rajendra Prasad in a series of ads set to launch across different festival seasons throughout the year. The new ad campaign has been directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru fame. The ad highlights the last-minute booking that AbhiBus offers to millions of travelers across India. Whether it's a short trip or a long journey, AbhiBus remains the preferred choice for hassle-free bus bookings.
The ads will be launched across TV and digital platforms. The first TVC, released today, features a lively banter between a playful uncle and his nephew. The advertisement starts with Babai (Rajendra Prasad) preparing for his exam; Abhi (Mahesh Babu) enters the room and asks what he is doing. Babai responds that he has promised Kanakam that he will top the exam. Abhi, seeing nothing he can do and not wanting to engage further, tries to leave. Babai then asks Abhi to go for a trip to Tirupati, thus leading to a comical turn of events that results in the duo embarking on a last-minute bus journey to Tirupathi, showcasing the fast and seamless booking process of AbhiBus.
The idea was to design a campaign matching AbhiBus’ energetic and vibrant brand image. The brand decided to team up with Rajendra Prasad and Mahesh Babu, as the dynamic duo are known for their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing. With a focus on incorporating humour and relatability, the ads will feature funny interactions and playful banter between the two actors.
Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus (ixigo bus business), shared his excitement about the launch of the campaign, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the iconic Mahesh Babu who has been a long-standing brand ambassador of AbhiBus for the past 8 years, and the immensely talented Rajendra Prasad for our new brand campaign. While RP is a legend with close to 50 years in the film industry, Mahesh is a household name and a star. The duo has created magic on screens every time they have appeared together and it is this chemistry and humorous energy that we have drawn on in our upcoming series of ads. Their immense popularity and relatability make them perfect ambassadors to convey our message of celebrating travel and togetherness with your loved ones. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with our audience on a deeper level and reinforce our commitment to providing seamless and joyful travel experiences."
Speaking on the occasion, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu said, “As an actor, I’ve always admired brands that consistently uphold their promise of delivering quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. AbhiBus stands out as one such brand with which I've been associated for the past eight years. Their commitment to offering seamless travel experiences and dependable bus services is truly commendable. It has been a pleasure to align myself with a brand that demonstrates consistency and reliability in their services, and I eagerly anticipate the continuation of this partnership for many more years ahead.”