Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu & Rajendra Prasad book last-minute journey with AbhiBus

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus (ixigo bus business), shared his excitement about the launch of the campaign, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the iconic Mahesh Babu who has been a long-standing brand ambassador of AbhiBus for the past 8 years, and the immensely talented Rajendra Prasad for our new brand campaign. While RP is a legend with close to 50 years in the film industry, Mahesh is a household name and a star. The duo has created magic on screens every time they have appeared together and it is this chemistry and humorous energy that we have drawn on in our upcoming series of ads. Their immense popularity and relatability make them perfect ambassadors to convey our message of celebrating travel and togetherness with your loved ones. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with our audience on a deeper level and reinforce our commitment to providing seamless and joyful travel experiences."