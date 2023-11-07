Tommy Hilfiger appoints Samantha Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor as Brand Ambassadors

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection of men's and women's watches displays designs that embody the brand's Classic American Cool DNA. The men's collection includes standout pieces, such as a sporty watch inspired by racing, that combines a timeless design with a modern twist to cater to today's audience. This watch has a water resistance of 5ATM and features a multidimensional dial with striking sub-eye rings and a crown guard reminiscent of racing. It also comes with an integrated bracelet. On the other hand, the women's range offers versatile styles, including a watch with a bold 40mm case in gold plate and stainless-steel two-tone finish, complemented by a woven textured dial. This watch is water resistant up to 3 ATM and equipped with multifunction movement, providing both functionality and performance, while exuding a sophisticated aesthetic.