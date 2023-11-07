Tommy Hilfiger appoints Samantha Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor as Brand Ambassadors

Samatha and Shahid are ambassadors for Fall/Winter 2023 Watch Collection.
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp, announces celebrated actors Samantha Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassadors for the Fall/ Winter 2023 TOMMY HILFIGER WATCHES. Samantha and Shahid bring their unique perspective to Tommy Hilfiger’s classic prep style in the campaign shot by Prasad Naik, Varun Sud and Tarannum Pasricha on location in Mumbai, India.
“The TOMMY HILFIGER brand has always been at the forefront of global fashion, and it’s an absolute privilege to be launching their latest watches,” said Shahid Kapoor. “I love the bold functionality of the sports watches. The collection exudes confidence, creativity and a fearless approach to fashion.”
“I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER, a brand synonymous with timeless style and innovation,” said Samantha Prabhu. “These watches strike the right balance between refinement and utility, fusing a cool edge with everyday elegance."
The Fall/Winter 2023 collection of men's and women's watches displays designs that embody the brand's Classic American Cool DNA. The men's collection includes standout pieces, such as a sporty watch inspired by racing, that combines a timeless design with a modern twist to cater to today's audience. This watch has a water resistance of 5ATM and features a multidimensional dial with striking sub-eye rings and a crown guard reminiscent of racing. It also comes with an integrated bracelet. On the other hand, the women's range offers versatile styles, including a watch with a bold 40mm case in gold plate and stainless-steel two-tone finish, complemented by a woven textured dial. This watch is water resistant up to 3 ATM and equipped with multifunction movement, providing both functionality and performance, while exuding a sophisticated aesthetic.
The partnerships with Shahid Kapoor and Samantha Prabhu represent a continuation of their collaborations with the TOMMY HILFIGER brand. Shahid has featured in each Indian campaign since Fall Winter 2019, while Samantha previously appeared in the Spring 2023 campaign.
The TOMMY HILFIGER watch collection is priced between INR 8,000 and INR 20,000. It can be purchased in various cities across India, such as Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retailers that carry the collection include Helios Watch Store, Titan World retail points, leading department stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, as well as specialized watch retailers like Zimsons and Kamal. The collection can also be found on premium online platforms such as Tata CLiQ Lux, Ajio Luxe, and others.
The Fall/Winter 2023 TOMMY HILFIGER watch and jewelry collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger and is distributed globally through Movado’s wholly owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors.