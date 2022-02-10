Tonic Worldwide acquires digital creative mandate for So Good

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, "This is a passion category for us, and it's exciting to be a part of the brand journey when there is an opportunity for category expansion. Growing a plant-based beverage brand in a country where dairy is a staple is not only challenging but gives us an opportunity to do some exciting things that disrupt the market. What we aim to do is give people more and more reasons to consume the product and increase the versatility and scope of usage beyond the niche."