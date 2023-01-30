Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Waman Hari Pethe

Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, co-founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We are excited to partner Waman Hari Pethe in its vision to reach the digital audience with WHP, the digital brand that will cater to the younger generation. This TG is increasingly getting more interested in the category. With our digital first approach to brands and the understanding of e-commerce funnels, we wish to put the brand in the TG’s top consideration. Our specialist arms GIPSI, Twip and Yellow Labs will play an important role along with our Media expertise in realising this vision.”