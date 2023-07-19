Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for BRITA India

Speaking about this new partnership and the brand’s vision for the India market, Prashant Dayal, managing director, BRITA India Water Solutions said “BRITA is a global brand which is young, dynamic and sustainable at its heart. As we are getting bullish about introducing a new category of water filtration products in India, we are very positive about this partnership. Tonic’s expertise in digital marketing, backed by the innate understanding of consumer psyche will help us in establishing the brand in India.”