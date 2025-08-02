Tonic Worldwide brings Bingo!’s ‘From BFF to FF’ campaign to life for Friendship Day

Bingo! has launched a new digital campaign ahead of Friendship Day, titled ‘From BFF to FF – Forgotten Friend’. Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, the campaign addresses a familiar shift in friendships when close friends drift apart after entering romantic relationships.

Tapping into a relatable insight, the campaign uses humour to highlight how some friendships fade when priorities change. Through digital films and social media activations, the campaign presents everyday scenarios of being sidelined, rescheduled plans, slower replies, and a growing sense of distance between once inseparable friends.

The campaign also features influencer collaborations and invites audiences to participate in the #FF (Forgotten Friend) conversation online by sharing personal experiences. Select participants can win branded merchandise.

Josna Joseph, Senior Creative Director at Tonic Worldwide, said the campaign aims to spark reflection on changing friendship dynamics while keeping the tone light and self-aware. “Our films use a PSA-style approach to highlight those friends who feel forgotten. Whether you’ve been that friend or know one, the idea is to open up a conversation around it,” she said.

The campaign will be rolled out across Bingo!’s digital platforms through Friendship Day.