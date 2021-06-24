Tonic Worldwide partners with yellow.ai to build AI-powered conversational experiences for brands

Tonic Worldwide, the independent digital marketing agency has announced their partnership with yellow.ai, the world’s leading Conversational CX Automation Platform, to build AI-powered intelligent virtual assistants, across text and voice channels for enterprises. The core focus of the partnership is on automating customer engagement, commerce, and support for large brands, while providing Natural Language enabled product insights to transform their customer experience. This association marks a huge leap forward for the agency and comes as part of its effort towards automating solutions as an extension to digital initiatives for its brands.