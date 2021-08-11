Tonic Worldwide wins digital creative mandate for Aashirvaad

Speaking on winning the mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, "We are excited to be associated with Aashirvaad since the team is digitally forward and not only believe in the platform but give it the importance thats due. They are open to ideas and suggestions and are ready to take a leap creatively. Half the battle for any brand is won when marketers understand the platform and are open to give it all that’s due. Rest the battle is won when they find like minded partners in their agency. It is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to further strengthen the brand on digital and achieve the set objectives by keeping them ahead of the curve”

The account is being handled by the agency’s Mumbai and Bengaluru offices.