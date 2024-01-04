Too Yumm! appoints Curativity as brand partner

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
TooYumm! from the house of Guiltfree Industries, the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka on-boards Curativity as brand partner integrated creative mandate.
Curativity has been chosen as the brand partner for TooYumm!'s snacking portfolio after a multi-agency pitch. Curativity has been entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the brand positioning for the entire snacking portfolio.
Speaking about the partnership, Rajeev Khandelwal, chief executive officer, Guiltfree Industries, RPSG FMCG, said, “TooYumm! is a fast growing brand which has always focused on relevant consumer needs in the market and innovations to support it. Curativity, an ahead of the curve platform will provide us access to the best in class talent across the spectrum of marketing services. The model of curated specialist teams for our specific marketing requirements is a good match for TooYumm!”
Virat Tandon co-founder, Curativity, said, “Partnering with TooYumm! is an exciting opportunity for us. TooYumm! has a fantastic challenger mentality and their innovative approach has helped them create significant success in a short time. It’s a fiercely competitive category and with the ambitious goals set by the company for the future, this is going to be one helluva ride. We look forward to bringing the best of Curativity to shape the brand’s agenda.”