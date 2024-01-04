Too Yumm! appoints Curativity as brand partner

Virat Tandon co-founder, Curativity, said, “Partnering with TooYumm! is an exciting opportunity for us. TooYumm! has a fantastic challenger mentality and their innovative approach has helped them create significant success in a short time. It’s a fiercely competitive category and with the ambitious goals set by the company for the future, this is going to be one helluva ride. We look forward to bringing the best of Curativity to shape the brand’s agenda.”